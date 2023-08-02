Weather: More snow for Remutaka Hill, Desert Rds while Auckland tipped for mainly fine day

More snow is forecast to fall in parts of the country today, however, Auckland is set for a mainly fine day - a respite from the hail, thunder and gales of yesterday.

A MetService-issued heavy snow watch for Wairapapa was to end at 9am today, while watches for Taihape and Clutha, Southland and Fiordland lapsed by 9pm yesterday.

A heavy swell warning for Wairapapa, where waves were likely to reach 6 metres last night, was set to end at 11am today. Two road snowfall warnings, on the Desert and Remutaka Hill Rds were also planned to end this morning.

Two strong wind watches remained this morning; one for coastal Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa south of Featherston which was slated to end at 9am, and one in the Chatham Islands, which lasts until 9am tomorrow.

In Auckland, isolated showers today were to end before dawn, MetService forecast, and the city was tipped for a high of 13C.

It marks a stark contrast to yesterday, when 14 weather watches and warnings were in place with the triple threat of snow, gales and thunderstorms lashing the country.

MetService said a ridge of high-pressure was forecast to push over the country from the west today, “heralding a more settled end to the week,” according to meteorologist David Miller.

In Wellington, where snow was expected to fall down to 400 metres in the morning, a high of 9C was forecast.

A showery day was forecast for Christchurch, along with showers also down to 400m, until turning to fine spells in the afternoon with a high of 10C.

In Dunedin, where snow flurries fell in the city centre yesterday, possibly heavy showers were forecast with more snow down to 200m and strong southeasterly gusts. A high of 8C was forecast.

Another 1 to 2cm of snow was expected to fall on the Desert Rd before 6am today, on top of the 12cm predicted yesterday.

Strong wind gusts and heavy snowfall impacted key highways yesterday, with lanes on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge opening and closing throughout the day and up to 12 cm of snow anticipated for Desert Rd.

MetService recorded gusts up to 100km/h on the harbour bridge, while Waka Kotahi NZTA cautioned a full bridge closure “may [have been] required” during yesterday evening’s commute.

Mayor Wayne Brown front-footed the wild weather, advising people to follow forecasts and drive to the conditions: “Take care out there over the next few days.”

Interislander cancelled four ferry sailings yesterday and one this morning, while the Remutaka Hill Rd, Lindis Pass, Crown Range and Milford Rds were expected to see up to 8cm of snow settle.

The Crown Range Rd was closed, along with the Milford Rd - where there was a risk of an avalanche near the Homer Tunnel.

MetService recorded thousands of lightning strikes around the country yesterday, with some 1866 strikes in the North Island and 2506 in the South and snow flurries have been recorded in central Dunedin.

Snowfall at Queenstown Airport delayed flights, forcing the crew to shovel snow in order to get the airport running again.

MetService said snow fell as low as 200m above sea level in some parts of the South Island.

Huge 6-metre waves were expected to pummel the coast from Wairarapa’s Cape Palliser to Mataikona overnight before easing below MetService’s warning criteria by midday today.

Hundreds of homes around the North Island, meanwhile, were left without power with electricity provider Powerco showing properties in the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Manawatū and Wellington in the dark.

In the city of sails, meanwhile, a Ports of Auckland radio tower came down on Devonport’s Mt Victoria likely due to the wind, a port spokesperson said.

