A heavy rain watch has been issued for Coromandel. Photo / NZME

A front associated with a low over the Tasman Sea is expected to move southwards over northern New Zealand during the latter part of Thursday and Friday, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong or gale force east to northeast winds, MetService said today.

Auckland, Northland and Gisborne also have heavy rain watches in place.

Aucklanders are being warned of a tropical deluge and monster waves - the worst of which could hit midway through the opening game of the Fifa Women’s World Cup at Eden Park, the Herald reported today.

“Aotearoa New Zealand will be ‘visited’ by the tropics later this week, but it won’t be as pleasant as it sounds,” Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said.

“It will come in the form of a slow-moving, heavy rain and wind band for Northland, parts of Auckland, and the Coromandel Peninsula on Thursday night and Friday”

The watch is in place for Coromandel from 11pm Thursday to 5pm Friday and MetService said rain may approach warning criteria.

Noll said big waves are possible, with the worst weather conditions looking to be along exposed areas in the east of the North Island.

“Surface flooding and some wind-related damage cannot be ruled out at this time,” Noll said.

Bay of Plenty should escape the worst of the bad weather with showers and fine breaks forecast for the reminder of the week.

Strong southeasterly winds were possible on Friday.



