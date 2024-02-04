Investigators on the scene of a blaze at a South Auckland car wrecker, Te Pāti Māori arrive at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, and PM Christopher Luxon's ties to tobacco companies under the microscope in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) is urging people to be careful over Waitangi weekend as soaring temperatures and gusty winds may raise the risk of fires to high and extreme danger levels in many areas across the country.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said the South Island is forecast to see the usual set-up of dry northwesterly winds bringing hot air with a little rain on the West Coast.

On the east coast of the South Island tomorrow, the temperature in Ashburton is forecast to hit 33C, Blenheim 30C, and Christchurch, Timaru, Ōamaru, Dunedin and Alexandra are all forecast to reach 29C.

O’Connor said those will be the warmest parts of the South Island, but high temperatures are also predicted in the North Island.

Ashburton could hit 33C on Waitangi Day. Photo / 123rf

“Masterton [could] potentially [see a temperature of] 29C for the next three days, Taumaranui could reach 28C, and the Hutt Valley and Wellington could reach 28C,” she said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the east coast of the South Island is forecast to see the same scorching temperatures, with Blenheim reaching 33C, Christchurch 31C, and in Ashburton and Kaikōura 29C.

“Auckland is forecast to reach the high 20s over the next few days,” O’Connor said.

Fenz has warned Central Otago, the Mackenzie Basin, South Canterbury’s high country, Canterbury, Marlborough, Wairarapa, Northland and Auckland are the regions most at risk of wildfires.

Wildfire manager Tim Mitchell said a warm air mass from Australia is expected to pass over the country next week, bringing very warm temperatures and gusty winds in some places.

“These conditions will drive up the fire risk, particularly on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in those areas which are already dry and experiencing elevated fire danger.”

Mitchell said fires in these conditions will start quickly, spread quickly, and pose a threat to life and property.

“We are calling on the public to be extra-vigilant over the coming days. Many areas already have restricted or prohibited fire seasons in place.

“Activities such as mowing, operating machinery, cutting or welding steel, if done in or near long dry grass, can be hazardous and should be carried out during cooler parts of the day.

“Devices that use heat such as barbecues, fish smokers and gas cookers have controls around where and how they can be used, depending on the area you live.

“Don’t be that person who ignores the advice and starts a damaging wildfire.”

⚠🟡



A Heavy Rain Watch has been issued for Fiordland, as well as a Strong Wind Watch for Fiordland, Southland, and Stewart Island.



Full details: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/fGnhuhARal — MetService (@MetService) February 3, 2024

However, a heavy rain watch is forecast to come into effect from 5pm today until early Wednesday morning, with MetService saying: “Rainfall accumulations are expected to reach warning criteria, especially on Tuesday, and this watch is likely to be upgraded to a warning this evening or Monday morning.”