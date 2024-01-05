A person has been seriously hurt in the crash, police say.

A person has been seriously injured and a North Shore road closed after a three-vehicle crash early this afternoon.

The crash occurred on Hillside Rd, near the intersection with Poland Rd, in Auckland’s Wairau Valley about 12.16pm, police say.

“One person has suffered serious injuries. Hillside Road will be closed to traffic in the area, and traffic management is being put in place.”

Other motorists have been warned to expect delays.

“Avoid the area if possible.”