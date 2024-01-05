Voyager 2023 media awards
Wairau Valley crash: Person injured, Hillside Rd closed

Cherie Howie
A person has been seriously injured and a North Shore road closed after a three-vehicle crash early this afternoon.

The crash occurred on Hillside Rd, near the intersection with Poland Rd, in Auckland’s Wairau Valley about 12.16pm, police say.

“One person has suffered serious injuries. Hillside Road will be closed to traffic in the area, and traffic management is being put in place.”

Other motorists have been warned to expect delays.

“Avoid the area if possible.”

