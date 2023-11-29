Hamilton Police say they have recovered nine of the 14 guns allegedly stolen from the Hamilton Smallbore Rifle Club in October 2023. Photo / NZ Police

Hamilton Police say they have recovered nine of the 14 guns allegedly stolen from the Hamilton Smallbore Rifle Club in October 2023. Photo / NZ Police

Police say they have recovered nine of the 14 firearms allegedly stolen from the Hamilton Smallbore Rifle Club in October.

Waikato Police’s Tactical Crime Unit, with assistance from Armed Offenders Squad, executed warrants at three Hamilton properties in Chartwell, Nawton and Whitiora on November 29.

A police spokesperson said the warrants were in relation to an investigation into the theft of 14 firearms from the Hamilton Smallbore Rifle Club at the end of October.

Police confirmed they had already recovered eight of the firearms that were taken prior to the search warrants on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s operation resulted in one more firearm being found, along with a “substantial amount” of methamphetamine and cannabis, and shotgun ammunition.

Three men aged 45, 35, and 26, have been arrested and were due to appear in Hamilton District Court on November 30.

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said they were dedicated to recovering all of the firearms taken from the club.

“We want to thank the public for their patience and reassure them there is no wider risk to the public”.





