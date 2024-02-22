The infrastructure commission says we need to look more to the long term, worries about standards of care between public and private hospitals and train cancellations are 3 times higher than in previous years. Video / NZ Herald

From fighting wildfires one weekend, to a 24-hour swimming relay the next, volunteer firefighter Ces Pacey isn’t one to put his feet up.

Pacey, who heads up Amberley Volunteer Fire Brigade, is among 12 volunteer firefighters who are taking part in the 24-hour swimming relay Swim for Hope at Amberley Pool this weekend.

Only a week prior, Pacey and his crew were among the 50 firefighters who fought a large blaze that broke on Sunday evening, burning 300ha of gorse and scrub near Waikari Valley Rd in the Hurunui District.

The Amberley Volunteer Fire Brigade are taking part in the 24-hour swimming relay Swim for Hope at Amberley Pool this weekend.

More than just a daring feat of aquatic endurance, the group are raising funds for mental health charity I Am Hope and is already one-tenth of the way towards their $100,000 goal.

“We’re doing it because we’re deeply concerned for the mental wellbeing of the youth in our community and throughout New Zealand,” Pacey said.

“It’s going to be hard, and obviously it’s been a big week for us, but we want to show that when the chips are down and life is hard it’s important to just keep going. Keep your head above water ... literally ... the more we can open up to talk about it the better.”

He said he’s “seen it all” in his 32 years as a volunteer firefighter, and by taking part in the Swim for Hope he wants to tackle the stigma around mental health.

Ces Pacey was one of the 50 firefighters who fought a large blaze that burnt 300ha of gorse and scrub near Waikari Valley Rd in the Hurunui District.

I Am Hope Founder Mike King said he’s “hugely grateful” for the brigade’s support.

“Knowing there are people fighting for the cause of I Am Hope brings hope and reassurance, highlighting that individuals struggling with mental health are not alone and there’s a collective effort aimed at support and improvement,” King said.

I Am Hope Founder Mike King is hugely grateful for the brigade’s support. Photo / File

Former Kiwi’s rugby league international and I Am Hope Ambassador Richie Barnett will be joining in on the swim along with Hurunui Mayor Marie Black, who has vowed to dip her toes in.

“At the sound of the siren, these volunteers step away from their daily lives, their families and their jobs to prioritise the community’s needs above all else. Our district’s resilience and protective capacity depend on them. Now it’s time for us to show them our support as they raise awareness of this important cause,” Black said.

United Fire Brigades’ Association Board Chair Peter Dunne said the Amberley Brigade’s efforts are nothing short of heroic.

“They’ve just been working around the clock to extinguish the fires in North Canterbury, and here they are swimming laps to improve mental health outcomes for Kiwi kids. As New Zealanders, we are so lucky to have our volunteers – they really are the backbone of our communities,” Dunne said.

The 24-hour swim will start at 12pm on Saturday. A Givelittle page for the volunteer’s effort can be found here.