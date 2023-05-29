Napier police are appealing for witnesses to an assault near MacLeans Park on Saturday night. Photo / File

Napier police are appealing for witnesses to an assault near MacLeans Park on Saturday night. Photo / File

Victims were “bundled into a car” during an assault in Napier near MacLeans Park at the weekend and police are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Eastern District Organised Crime Unit Glen Yule said they received reports of three people being assaulted about 10.30pm on Saturday.

The assault occurred on Todd St, next to Maclean Park, which hosted the Warriors game the same night.

“Two vehicles with a number of occupants approached and assaulted the three men,” Yule said.

“One of the victims fled the scene and subsequently called police.”

The man who managed to flee told police he saw “the other victims being bundled into one of the two cars” before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital but did not have serious injuries. He claims to not know who the other men were and does not know what happened to them.

“Police are working to establish the circumstances of the assault and would like to speak with anyone who has witnessed the incident,” Yule said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230528/1394.







