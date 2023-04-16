‘Unsettled’ weather for last week of school holidays

Families may want to keep their kids indoors for the last week of the holidays. Photo / File

The last week of the school holidays may not be as bright and sunny as some parents are hoping, with MetService warning of “unsettled” weather approaching.

Auckland, which is already feeling the wind, can expect a breezy week with more showers developing towards the end of the week, meteorologist April Clark said.

However, the northeasterlies currently buffeting the city are expected to ease off a bit from tomorrow.

“We have a ridge of high pressure that’s just sitting east of the country,” said Clark, adding the ridge would slowly move away to the east during the first half of the week.

“We do have a front that’s moving on to the lower South Island today.”

The front is likely to bring wet weather to the western coast of the South Island and may move up to the top of the island and central New Zealand, but it is still difficult to say which parts of the country will catch the rain.

It is expected to reach the upper North Island midweek and sit over that area, meaning a wet second half of the week for Aucklanders.

Another rainy, low-pressure system will approach later in the week as well.

For those hoping to get outside with the kids before going back to school, residents along the eastern side of the lower and central North Island may have the best luck.

Wellington is also in for some fine weather, at least for the first half of the week, Clark said.

Despite the rain, temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual, particularly overnight.

Some areas will experience temperatures about 6C higher than usual for April.

Overall Clark said the weather would be “unsettled” around much of the country and people should keep an eye on their local forecasts as the week goes on.