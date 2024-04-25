Police have arrested two youths after a fire in Havelock North on Anzac Day and are investigating several more suspicious fires in the area.

Police have arrested two youths after a scrub fire in Havelock North on Anzac Day and are investigating several more suspicious fires in the area.

Several small fires erupted in the vegetation near Karamu Stream on Wednesday afternoon, and another was reported to emergency services at midday on Thursday.

Havelock North firefighters were called to the first of the fires in the area about 1.20pm.

Havelock North volunteer fire station Chief Rod Triplow said one truck attended a fire in some cabbage trees and flax bush near the stream, which was soon deemed suspicious and referred to police.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two other small scrub fires in the same area were reported about 5.20pm and at 5.57pm on Wednesday, both of which took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish.

A police spokesman said police were informed of the three suspicious fires and confirmed two youths were arrested on Anzac Day in relation to another fire on Crosses Rd at 12.44pm.

He said inquiries are still ongoing and charges are being considered.

James Pocock joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2021 and writes breaking news and features, with a focus on environment, local government and post-cyclone issues in the region. He has a keen interest in finding the bigger picture in research and making it more accessible to audiences. He lives in Napier. james.pocock@nzme.co.nz



