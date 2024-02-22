Two teenagers arrested after fleeing driver incident

The infrastructure commission says we need to look more to the long term, worries about standards of care between public and private hospitals and train cancellations are 3 times higher than in previous years. Video / NZ Herald

Police arrested two young people following a fleeing driver incident across West Auckland overnight.

The stolen vehicle travelled around West Auckland at high speeds before successfully being spiked and coming to a stop on Royal View Rd, Te Atatū South.

Two young people were arrested after the stolen vehicle came to a stop in Te Atatū South. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two teenagers - a male and a female - were taken into custody after abandoning the vehicle.

The male was quickly apprehended while the female ran into a nearby address before police staff moved in and arrested her.

The stolen vehicle travelled around West Auckland at high speeds before successfully being spiked. Photo / Hayden Woodward

She is understood to have been on bail and is known to police.

An NZME photographer who witnessed the fleeing vehicle travel at speeds through Glen Eden said police were not in pursuit but the police Eagle helicopter was overhead.

A teenager is arrested in Te Atatū following a fleeing driver incident in West Auckland overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward



