The home invasion occurred yesterday about 7.30pm.

Two women suffered serious injuries after being attacked in a Hamilton property by an unknown man in a “terrifying” home invasion yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Mike Kaukau said the incident happened at a Fairfield address about 7.30pm.

“Two women at the Paul Crescent address were attacked by an unknown man, who forced his way into the property.

“The victims received serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they are in a stable condition.”

Hamilton Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The man has been charged with burglary and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Monday.

“The women are being provided with support and have been informed of the arrest,” Kaukau said.

“This was a terrifying event for the victims to endure. Everybody has the right to feel safe in their home.

“We understand this will also be concerning to the community, and while we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public, police will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.”

As the case is before the court, police were unable to comment further.