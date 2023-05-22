Two men have appeared in the Blenheim District Court on charges in relation to the importing of MDMA with a street value of more than half a million dollars. Photo / 123rf

One of two men arrested and charged in relation to importing more than half a million dollars worth of MDMA has been granted interim name suppression on mental health grounds.

The pair were arrested in Blenheim last week as part of a seven-month operation into the importation and sale of illicit drugs in the area.

The arrests followed the search of a Marlborough property last Wednesday as part of a joint Police and New Zealand Customs undertaking, Operation Honeydew, which began in Blenheim last November.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye of the Tasman Organised Crime unit said about 1.8kg of MDMA, with an approximate street value of $540,000, and 29g of ketamine, with an approximate street value of $7250 were found. MDMA is used to make ecstasy.

Ketamine is described as a “dissociative anaesthetic” used medically for induction and maintenance of anaesthesia. It is also used as a treatment for depression, a pain management tool, and as a recreational drug.

A 22-year-old man appeared in the Blenheim District Court on Friday, charged with 19 counts of importing a Class B controlled drug methylenedioxy-methylamphetamine (MDMA), possession of MDMA for supply and possession of ketamine.

Court documents showed the charges dated back to April last year, up until this month.

At his first appearance on Friday, he was remanded in custody to appear again today, when he was remanded without plea to July 3, to consider prosecution disclosure material.

He was remanded on bail to a Canterbury address, on condition that he not enter Blenheim or contact his accused co-offender.

Judge Bruce Davidson granted interim name suppression on the basis there were arguable grounds regarding the man’s mental health, which would be reviewed at his next appearance.

Turoia Te Keeti was jointly charged with being a party to importing MDMA.

The 23-year-old was today remanded without plea on bail to a Wellington address for two weeks to seek legal aid.

Three vehicles and more than $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency were also seized following the arrests last week.

The police said inquiries are continuing and further arrests were possible.

Dye said police and customs would continue to investigate, and hold to account, those involved in the importation and distribution of controlled drugs in New Zealand.

“Police are committed to investigating both individuals and organised criminal groups who cause harm to the community through the distribution of controlled drugs.

“We will ensure all legal steps possible are taken to disrupt their criminal activity, to put them before the court and to seize any assets or profits accumulated as a result.”

Acting chief customs officer Rachael Manning said drug detector dogs, investigators and other specialist teams were used in the operation.

She said the removal of drugs estimated to be worth more than half a million dollars off the streets would help to prevent the subsequent economic and social harm they could cause.



