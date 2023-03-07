Massive truck fire sees Auckland motorway closed, how our emergency departments are faring under pressure and Mount Ruapehu keeps its cool for the next ski season in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A large truck is stuck on a collapsing road northwest of Gisborne prompting its closure and isolating storm-ravaged communities.

Overnight the large Mainfreight truck got stuck with its rear wheels left dangling over the edge of the washed-out road.

Wharekopae Rd, commonly known as Rere Rockslide Rd, connects to State Highway 2 just north of Matawai.

Due to the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, the Matawai to Ormond route had been closed and the alternate Wharekopae Rd has been the only way north for residents.

A Mainfreight truck is stuck on a collapsing road northwest of Gisborne isolating communities. Photo / Clare Brooks

Resident Clare Brooks who lives near the site said the road had been closed for trucks post-Cyclone Gabrielle due to washouts. It was opened only this week for light vehicles.

Her husband spotted the truck stuck on the corner, on his way to work this morning around 4.30am, she said.

“People living in settlements above the site won’t be able to get into town now. Police and contractors are there to clear it. I don’t know how the driver was able to come here.”

Residents are cut off from Gisborne city after a truck was stuck on a washed-out road. Photo / Clare Brooks

The Tahora Rd, a continuation of this road, was closed to all vehicles, Brooks said.

“The truck was bound for Tauranga – not sure where it came from.

“Driver is okay, waiting for Hiab or crane to put truck and trailer safely back on the road.

“Several people could not get to school or work today because of this. There were digger drivers, shearers, and families with children all affected.”

Mainfreight’s managing director Don Braid said one of its trucks was travelling along a diversion road in Gisborne when the road gave out.

“It appears the road has collapsed underneath the vehicle,” he said.

He understands the driver of the truck was okay but they still needed to be contacted to establish why they were travelling along the road.

Braid said the truck was also okay.

“The truck is still upright, it’s just caught. The rear wheels are caught under subsidence.”

He said they were working to remove the freight from the truck and then would hopefully be able to remove the truck trailer before any more slippage.

“As you can well imagine the roading infrastructure is poor around the area and we’re still having to move freight in and out and our drivers are doing their utmost to service the Gisborne area.”



