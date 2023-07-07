Voyager 2023 media awards
Watch: Trans Kiwis, young and old, tell their stories

Brady Peeti is the host of TransGenerations, a Herald online video series telling the stories of trans New Zealanders. Photo / Babiche Martens

After decades of struggling to be seen, trans people are now very much in the spotlight.

From the Big Gay Out to the crowds who protested against anti-trans activist Posie Parker, trans people in Aotearoa are now visible and in the news. But that increased visibility is a mixed blessing.

In many ways, says trans actor and singer Brady Peeti, this is the best of times to be trans. In parts of society trans issues and rights are now being championed and being trans is increasingly becoming normalised.

But in other ways, she feels it’s never been more dangerous to