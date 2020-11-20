Website of the Year
Trailblazing baby: New Zealand's oldest mum gives birth at 64

18 minutes to read
Lynley Ward
By:

Reporter, NZ Herald

The tiny newborn baby suckles hungrily from his 64-year-old mother until he gets to the point where he can drink no more.

Gently falling off her breast, eyes shut with contentment, milk delicately spills from

