A three-vehicle crash on Auckland’s Northern Motorway has blocked an off-ramp and left one person seriously injured as holidaymakers leave the city for Anzac Day and the weekend.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the crash on the State Highway 1 northbound lanes had blocked the Stafford Rd off-ramp.

Police said the crash involved three vehicles and was reported about 2.40pm.

“One person has been assessed as being in a serious condition and will be transported to hospital. The off-ramp has been closed while the scene is cleared.

“Northbound traffic on SH1 is advised to take an alternative off-ramp in the interim.

“Police appreciate motorists’ co-operation this afternoon.”

Congestion across the Auckland Harbour Bridge after a crash near the Stafford Rd off-ramp on the Northern Motorway. Photo / Google

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said it has sent three fire trucks to the crash.

Traffic has backed up from the crash and across the harbour bridge, live Google traffic data shows.





NZTA has asked motorists to use an alternate route.

Hato Hone St John received a call at 2.35pm about an incident on the Northern Motorway, near Northcote Point.

“We responded with two ambulances and one rapid-response vehicle.”

A passing motorist said there was a “huge crash.

“Pretty frantic scene with officers rushing around and what appears to be a Prius absolutely demolished.”