Police have seen a spike in burglaries and vehicle crime in Tokoroa over the past weekend.

Detective Sergeant Neal Saunders said the majority of crimes occurred the night of Sunday, May 26 in the northern streets of Tokoroa.

“Three vehicles were stolen overnight, a purple Mitsubishi Galant from Kensington St at around 12am, a blue and white Yamaha YZF450 motocross bike from Belgravia Place, and a white Mazda Demio from Tasman Drive that was located at the intersection of Baird Rd and Old Taupo Rd around 11pm,” Saunders said.

“Multiple other vehicles were also broken into on the Kauri, Karaka, and Phillip Streets.”

Tokoroa Police urge locals to be vigilant and secure their vehicles off-street if possible, and to call 111 immediately if they see any suspicious behaviour.

Saunders said police would like to hear from anyone who may have information on this distinctive motorcycle or the other vehicles, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of these incidents.

“You can report information to Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ with the reference file number 240527/3679.”

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.