Through the Lens — 2022

The past year has been a defining one for New Zealand and the world.
The toll of two years of Covid, lockdowns, mandates and misinformation erupted in February when hundreds of protesters arrived in a convoy in Wellington and set up in the grounds of Parliament.
The standoff came to a bitter and fiery end 23 days later, when police took control of the area, sparking fires explosions and violence.
Overseas, a war raged in Ukraine after the invasion by Russia. We lost our Head of State, mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and again examining the future of