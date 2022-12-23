Through the Lens — 2022

The past year has been a defining one for New Zealand and the world.

The toll of two years of Covid, lockdowns, mandates and misinformation erupted in February when hundreds of protesters arrived in a convoy in Wellington and set up in the grounds of Parliament.

The standoff came to a bitter and fiery end 23 days later, when police took control of the area, sparking fires explosions and violence.

Overseas, a war raged in Ukraine after the invasion by Russia. We lost our Head of State, mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and again examining the future of the monarchy in New Zealand.

Amid the turbulence were moments of triumph. The Black Ferns sparked our love for rugby and its power as a uniting force in their stunning World Cup victory against England at Eden Park.

Through it all our visual journalists produced some of their best work to bring our audience closer.

Here is a selection of the best images of the year, capturing the stories and people of 2022.