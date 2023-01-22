Three young children missing tonight in Trentham, Upper Hutt found safe and well

Three young children who were reported missing from their home in Trentham, Upper Hutt, this evening have been found safe and well.

The children - aged 4, 6 and 8 - were reported to have left their home shortly before 7pm and police appealed for sightings tonight.

The 4-year-old was wearing black shorts, a grey T-shirt with dinosaurs on it, and a Santa hat.

The 6-year-old was wearing grey track pants and a dark-coloured T-shirt.

The 8-year-old was wearing blue shorts and a white T-shirt with red and black writing and images on it.

Police asked anyone who had seen three children matching these descriptions in the Trentham area since 7pm tonight, to get in touch urgently on 111.

However, police issued a statement at 9.05pm saying they had been found safe and well.

“Police would like to thank all those who assisted in the search, as well as the members of the public who got in touch with possible sightings of the children.”