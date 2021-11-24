Three unlinked Covid-19 cases in Ruakākā , NDHB urge people to get tested

NDHB urging people around Ruakākā to get tested for and vaccinated against Covid 19 after three unlinked cases were confirmed in the area in the past week. Photo / Michael Cunningham

NDHB urging people around Ruakākā to get tested for and vaccinated against Covid 19 after three unlinked cases were confirmed in the area in the past week. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland Health Officials are urging people around Ruakākā to get tested for Covid-19 after three new unlinked cases have popped up in the area this week.

The total number of Covid-19 cases, including active and released cases, sits at 74 in Northland.

This is an increase of two cases within the last 24 hours, confirms an NDHB spokesperson.

One new case is in Ruakākā and is currently unlinked to two other cases found in the Ruakākā area in the past week. The other new case is in Whangārei and is a close contact of an active case.

Three new locations of interest have been identified, two in Whangārei and one in Kaitaia.

Anyone who visited Caltex Petrol Station Western Hills on Tuesday, November 23, between 10.15 - 10.30 pm; Countdown Regent, Whangārei on Saturday, November 20, between 4.15 - 4.45 pm; and Far North Pharmacy Ltd Kaitaia on Friday, November 19, between 8.35 - 8.55 am is asked to self-isolate at home and monitor for any Covid-19 symptoms.

Ruakākā Pop Up COVID-19 Testing is available at Ruakākā Racecourse:

- Thursday 25 November - 2.30pm until 6pm

- Friday 26 November – 9am until 3pm

- Saturday 27 November – 9am until 3pm

- Sunday 28 November – 10am until 2pm

- Monday 29 November – 9am until 3pm

Whangārei South Vaccination Clinics – Thursday 25 November:

- Bream Bay Medical Centre –COVID-19 Vaccination - please call (09) 432 8060 to book into the COVID vaccination clinic.

- Three Furlongs, Kaiwaka - 11am-5pm

- Kaiwaka KSA - 3 pm-7 pm

- Whangārei - Semenoff Stadium, Northland Events Centre, 51 Okara Drive -12pm-7 pm

Meanwhile, Kaitaia Abundant Life school in the Northland town of Kaitaia has been closed for the rest of the week due to a person linked to the school becoming a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

There are 28 people isolating at home and 46 others have been released from isolation.

Currently, there are no cases in the hospital.

Northland COVID-19 Testing Overview:

968 tests were done across Northland on November 24.

Northland testing Clinics - https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/northland-testing-locations/

Northland COVID-19 Vaccinations Overview

999 vaccinations were given on November 24.

The cumulative total of doses given in Northland is 250,062

More information on Northland Vaccination Clinics can be found at https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/northland-vaccination-clinics/