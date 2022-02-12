A person was taken to hospital in a critical condition following reports of an assault on Auckland CBD's Vulcan Ln early Sunday morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three people were taken to Auckland Hospital - one in a critical condition - as the result two Auckland CBD incidents overnight that appear to have happened simultaneously.

Despite the timing, the incidents do not appear to be related, police have said.

At 4.22am, St John dispatched an ambulance to treat a person who was in a critical condition near Queen St and Vulcan Lane.

"Police received a report that a person had been assaulted on Vulcan Lane," a police spokesperson said.

"Inquiries are ongoing."

At 4.23am, one minute after the previous callout, St John Ambulance was then dispatched to an incident on nearby Tapora St. One ambulance responded, treating two patients in a serious condition.

Police said they received a report of a "disorder in a business premises".

Officers were seen responding at the Adina Apartment Hotel Auckland Britomart.

Also overnight, one person was taken to hospital following reports of a serious assault in South Auckland.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 1.30am on Roscommon Rd in Wiri.

St John Ambulance sent three vehicles to the scene and one person was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition, authorities said.

Inquiries into that incident also are ongoing, a police spokesperson said.