Three men were winched to safety from the sinking boat in challenging conditions.

One man was seriously injured and two suffered minor injuries after their yacht crashed on to rocks in the Hauraki Gulf.

The boat came off its mooring and hit rocks on South Island, near Rakino, in the Hauraki Gulf.

At 9.10 pm, the crew of the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter assisted Coastguard to get the men off the sinking boat.

The crew on the Westpac 2 helicopter were tasked, originally by ambulance and then the Rescue Coordination Centre, to assist.

The crew retrieved the men “in challenging conditions” and winched them 20-25m in the air to the chopper.

All three were flown to Auckland City Hospital.