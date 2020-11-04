Thousands of Christchurch dogs unregistered

Photo / Supplied

Thousands of Christchurch dogs are not registered.

Earlier this week the Christchurch City Council urged dog owners to make sure their pets were registered, as an extension to do so had passed.

The council extended the registration expiry period from July 31 2020 to August 31 2020.

Figures released to the Herald show as if Tuesday this week, 5,328 dogs in the city were still not registered.

"Due to Covid-19, the council extended the dog registration expiry period...to assist dog owners by giving them an extended period to pay dog registration fees this year," said the council's Head of Regulatory Compliance, Tracey Weston.

"As a result of this there has been an increase of 2,500 more dogs still to register, we currently have 5,328 dogs still not registered."

The council was now visiting properties believed to have unregistered dogs, but the council could not say how many property visits had been conducted.

"Registration is now due on all unregistered dogs so if you have not registered your dog yet, you need to do it," said Weston.

"It is a legal requirement and it assists us to bring your dog home, if they run away or get lost."

Owners could face a $300 fine for not registering their dog.