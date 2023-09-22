The vines are in bud, the doors are open - Brookfields Winery is back

From left, Melissa Rutherfurd, Rachael McGhie. Harriet Twinn and Peter Robertson at Brookfields Winery. Photo / Paul Taylor

Driving into Brookfields Winery is like turning your back on the busy world and stepping into a beautiful, calm and relaxing space.

The gorgeous buildings look stunning at Hawke’s Bay’s oldest boutique winery as it re-opens its doors to the cellar door and restaurant almost seven months after Cyclone Gabrielle closed them.

“We are back to fight another day and are looking forward to a good summer with people coming down the drive,” said owner, Peter Robertson who has been running the business alongside his partner Sharon and daughter Rachael McGhie, since 1977.

“The bottom line is, I enjoy it. I enjoy keeping up with the challenges. This place has been my life — it’s really been a family affair.”

However, the damage caused by the floods was something else entirely.

“I never in my wildest dreams expected to experience what we did with Gabrielle. We were severely affected but there were people worse off than us. It’s just unbelievable.

“It was flooded, the winery, the vineyards, everything. It was too much to absorb at once as far as recovery went. We had to take small steps, one thing after another. To comprehend the entire picture was too much”.

Luckily they didn’t have a lot of silt, however, they did have chemicals from the fertiliser works so every pump/ motor, floor and surface had to be replaced or cleaned by professionals.

He said the community support had been amazing.

“The first thing we did was dig up 4500 bottles of wine. Volunteers from businesses and wineries rinsed and sanitised all the stock. It was an enormous help.

“Other wineries in Hawke’s Bay helped us out as well. We are a fraternity and we need each other.”

Now they are delighted to be back.

“The vines are just about to bud and we are back on track. Table wine is our forte so come and visit us and try some.”

While the winery’s manager Rachael concentrates on the cellar door, Mitzi & Twinn Catering runs the restaurant offering a delicious tapa style menu with a few “different options thrown in”.

Harriet Twinn and Melissa Rutherfurd, Mitzi & Twinn owners and operators, are thrilled to be back.

“We have only been reopened for three weeks and would really like to thank the community for coming and supporting us,” Harriet said.

“We would also like to say a huge thank you to our incredible staff for staying with us for the past six and a half months.

“They have been cleaners, painters, gardeners and so much more. We have amazing staff and are so thankful for them.

“We are really excited and glad to be back.”

The restaurant is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11am to 2.30pm.

The cellar door is open 7 days a week from 10am to 3pm.