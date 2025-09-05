Premium

The tragic final year of rugby star and brain injury advocate Shane Christie

NZ Herald
24 mins to read

Former professional rugby player Shane Christie with his dog Rajah, who he shot and buried four days before taking his own life.

In Shane Christie’s final year, each day felt darker than the one before: his perception clouded by concussion symptoms that never let up and his belief he had developed the brain-destroying disease CTE from head-knocks during his rugby career. David Fisher reports.

Warning: This article contains distressing content

can’t wait for the future bro, everything’s gonna change and improve but there will be a hell of a unravelling in the next couple years,” former elite rugby player Shane Christie wrote a month ago.

