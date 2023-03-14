The Ripple Effect: The day after - horror of March 15 dawns on a country forever changed

Today marks four years since the Christchurch mosque shootings – the worst terror attack on New Zealand soil.

In a five-chapter series, Christchurch-based Herald senior journalist Kurt Bayer explores what happened at the two mosques that day, how the tight-knit Muslim community was torn apart and how the city and a nation responded.

He also follows the lives of some of the victims as they struggle with loss, grief, ongoing traumatic mental and physical injuries, highlighting the ripple effect of what's been called "our darkest of days".

The series was first published in March 2020.

In Chapter Three, Bayer takes us back to March 16 - the day after the shootings. Survivors, families and the nation are grieving, the Prime Minister is meeting the Muslim community and the accused gunman makes his first appearance in court.

CONTENT WARNING: Some readers might find this story distressing.