Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

The Delta deluge: Scenes from flood-stricken West Auckland

Flood water on SH16 at Kumeū after heavy rains brought flooding to Auckland on August 31, 2021. Photo / Brett Phibbs

In the midst of a level 4 lockdown West Auckland residents have been faced with another battle - extreme weather.

People who had been staying safe at home in their bubbles were forced to evacuate on Tuesday as the region was hit with record rainfall causing widespread flooding and cutting off roads.

Kemeū experienced its second wettest day since records began with 201mm in just 14 hours over Monday night and Tuesday morning. The region received 149 per cent of the August monthly normal rainfall in a single day.

Emergency services rescued motorists trapped in vehicles and people stranded in