The Delta deluge: Scenes from flood-stricken West Auckland

In the midst of a level 4 lockdown West Auckland residents have been faced with another battle - extreme weather.

People who had been staying safe at home in their bubbles were forced to evacuate on Tuesday as the region was hit with record rainfall causing widespread flooding and cutting off roads.

Kemeū experienced its second wettest day since records began with 201mm in just 14 hours over Monday night and Tuesday morning. The region received 149 per cent of the August monthly normal rainfall in a single day.

Emergency services rescued motorists trapped in vehicles and people stranded in houses as flood waters continued to rise. Livestock were moved from drenched paddocks and businesses already reeling from Covid-19 restrictions left assessing the damage.

‌

NZ Herald photographers have been at the scene covering the storm. See what it looks like on the ground.