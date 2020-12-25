Website of the Year

The best photos of 2020

Mike Sommerville Managing Director of Sterico, sprays Zoono Z-71 microbe shield surface sanitiser at Auckland Grammar School, in preparation for the move to Level 2. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Most people would agree, 2020 has been a year not to be repeated. The Covid-19 pandemic has taken family, friends, frontline workers, the elderly, the infirm, the poorest and the richest in societies across the globe.

Yet it hasn't been an even experience. In New Zealand, we have suffered the loss of 25 from our team of 5 million and there will be some who carry the scars of this insidious disease for the rest of their lives. We have escaped relatively lightly and have got back to a near normal in our everyday lives, even if it is cut-off