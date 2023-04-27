The best of Herald Premium: Four years of award-winning journalism

Quality journalism you can trust has never been more vital.

It is four years since we launched our Herald Premium digital subscription model and in that time, Aotearoa New Zealand has navigated many unprecedented events. The Christchurch mosque attack, the Whakaari/White Island tragedy, the Covid pandemic, and the weather catastrophes of early 2023.

Looking back, we could never have guessed the challenges we’d face and the stories we’d tell.

When we launched our Premium subscription offering in April 2019, we knew it was a bold move, but we believed in our mission to provide the quality journalism New Zealanders need. While the vast majority of our content remains free on nzherald.co.nz, we believed our very best work was worthy of a premium. And you have backed us in droves - thank you, we are humbled and grateful for your support.

From analysis of current events and in-depth investigations, to absorbing features and opinion pieces you won’t find anywhere else, we remain deeply committed to that same mission from four years ago.

Thank you for being part of our whānau, for supporting our work and ensuring that the Herald’s award-winning newsroom and journalists continue to tell the stories that matter.

Today, we invite you to celebrate quality journalism and join us in taking a look at some of the stories we have told - with your support.