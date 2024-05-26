The TET King's Theatre in Stratford.

It was a case of partying like it was 1917 in Stratford on Tuesday night last week, when the town’s historic theatre was officially presented with its category 1 heritage status plaque.

Volunteers, committee members, supporters and friends of the TET Kings Theatre were dressed to the nines, many in the fashion of the early 1920s, for a formal event at the theatre to celebrate its newly awarded heritage status.

Some of the TET Kings theatre volunteer ushers dressed up for the formal celebration of the theatre's new status as a category 1 heritage building. Photo / Ann Coles Photography

While not “every heritage place gets an event like this”, the theatre deserved its moment in the spotlight, said Dr Jamie Jacobs, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga director central region.

“We’ve all been swept away by the charm of the theatre,” he said.

The category 1 heritage status reflected the fact it wasn’t just an “amazing asset for Stratford,” said Jacobs.

“It is a place of outstanding or special significance for all of New Zealand.”

The theatre had been the “birthplace of the talkies” in Australasia, he said, and as such held a unique place in cinematic as well as New Zealand’s history.

When the application was made for the theatre to be awarded heritage status, he and his colleagues were impressed by the number of supportive submissions received.

“There was just so much community support for the place, the submissions were glowing.”

Blyss Wagstaff, Heritage New Zealand senior heritage assessment adviser and Dr Jamie Jacobs central region director Heritage New Zealand, presented Stratford District Theatre Trust chairwoman Patsy Commeford (centre) with the theatre's official heritage plaque. Photo / Ann Coles Photography

It was “an honour” he said, to attend the formal celebration, during which he presented Patsy Commerford, Stratford District Theatre Trust chairwoman, with the theatre’s official heritage plaque.

He also gifted the trust a bound copy of the official heritage report on the theatre and a copy of the citation.

Commerford said the gathering was a way to celebrate not just the theatre’s heritage status and long history, but also the work and commitment of “so many people over the years” who had been involved with the theatre.

“All of you have done so much to bring our beautiful old lady back to life.”

There were too many people to thank or name all individually, she said, but the Taranaki Electricity Trust needed mentioning for “the amazing financial support given over the years”.

Book sales from Kings Bookshop had also helped with vital funds, she said, acknowledging the volunteers who worked there.

Tony Baz Gordon and Gary Hann were also singled out, for the maintenance and renovation work they carry out.

“Without them we would not have what we have here now.”

Entertainment was provided by Stratford Singers. Photo / Ann Coles Photography

Helen Lindley also spoke at the event, recalling the first time she saw the theatre back in 2018.

“I remember walking up the stairs and just falling in love with the place.”

She hadn’t been the first to fall in love with the theatre, she said.

“Gwelfa Burgess was well known for shaking a tin for donations for the theatre years ago. Her son-in-law Barry Milner, who was the manager for so many years, holding midnight showings for blockbuster movies, Heather Langton who organises the volunteers, there are so many people who give their time to keep the theatre running.”

The theatre had slowly been renovated over the years, she said, with upgrades to everything from backstage rooms to the sound system.

After the speeches, guests enjoyed an old movie reel showing Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Stratford in 1954, as well as music from the Stratford Singers, before a light supper was served on the stage.











