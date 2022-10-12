Hannah Rundle wound up in court after trying to sell expensive jewellery stolen in a burglary exposed her drug use and risky lifestyle. Photo / 123RF

Hannah Rundle's lifestyle of drug use and running with the wrong crowd was exposed when she began selling expensive jewellery stolen in an extensive burglary.

The 20-year-old appeared before Judge Andrew Nicholls in the Whanganui District Court on Wednesday charged with receiving stolen property valued at more than $1000.

Rundle, who was aged 18 at the time of the offending, had previously pleaded guilty to the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.

The summary of facts states a residential address in Whanganui's Wicksteed St was cleaned out on June 18, 2021, by burglars who stole jewellery, electronic goods and tools.

Twelve days after the burglary, Rundle went to Cash Converters and sold two pieces of jewellery - a silver pendant encased in glass, valued at $60, and gold bracelet, valued at $2000 - for a total of $204.

Rundle returned on July 6 with an associate and attempted to sell two rings, one was custom made, with a total value of $2500.

Unfortunately for the teenager, police were at the store making enquiries about the burglary and recovering the jewellery she had previously sold.

Officers photographed the rings before the store declined to purchase them and Rundle left with the jewellery.

Later that day the victim identified the rings photographed as well as the pendant and bracelet.

Police searched Rundle's address on July 8 and recovered a number of tools and a tool bag stolen in the burglary. The custom made ring was also later recovered without Rundle's co-operation.

Rundle denied knowing anything about the burglary and told officers she had been given the jewellery and tools.

Defence lawyer Anna Brosnahan said Rundle had gained insight into the scene she was involved in and would engage in rehabilitation.

"She was going along for the ride at the time and was engaged in drugs."

Brosnahan had concerns about Rundle being sentenced to community work, believing it would put her in a vulnerable situation.

Crown prosecutor Jack Liu said while Rundle's co-offenders had paid the victims' insurance premium, he believed a payment of emotional harm reparation would serve as a gesture of remorse and an apology.

Judge Nicholls said victim impact statements gave an extensive and powerful insight into the effect the burglary had had on the couple.

He said they had lost the sense of safety and comfort in their own home, they were unable to go on holidays for fear of leaving the address unattended, it had taken a toll on their mental health and put strain on family relationships.

"It has had an impact on their lives that has gone well beyond the financial loss."

Judge Nicholls said an appropriate starting point would be a sentence of 15 months' imprisonment but after discounts for Rundle's guilty plea and youth it was reduced to 10 and a half months.

He then substituted it for a community-based sentence but had limited options as an electronically monitored sentence was not possible and community work was ruled out.

Rundle was sentenced to 18 months' intensive supervision and ordered to pay $500 in emotional harm reparation at $25 a week.