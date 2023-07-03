Taurapa, formerly known as Connor Taurapa Matthews, had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student at a private girls' school while he was a teacher.

Taurapa, formerly known as Connor Taurapa Matthews, had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student at a private girls' school while he was a teacher.

WARNING: This story details sexual harm and may be upsetting.

A teacher at a prestigious private girls’ school had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student, involving the sharing of nude images and sex acts in a car.

His conduct strikes at the heart of the teacher-student relationship a disciplinary tribunal said, and was so serious the teacher has been struck off.

The teacher, legally known as Taurapa but previously known as Connor Taurapa Matthews, was employed as a te reo Māori teacher at Rangi Ruru Girls’ School in Christchurch in 2018.

He was simultaneously a house tutor residing in a boarding house at Christ’s College, which has a strong relationship with Rangi Ruru.

Over the course of a year, Taurapa engaged in a relationship with the Year 12 student. Both Taurapa and the teenager were heavily involved in performing arts at the school.

Usually, the names of students in Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal cases are suppressed but in this case, Helena Dray asked the tribunal to waive her name suppression.

Dray and Taurapa would regularly communicate via social media as part of a te reo study group chat.

The content of the discussions between Taurapa and the other four students were innocuous to begin with, but Taurapa then began to message Dray directly.

The conversation became personalised and occurred outside of school hours. When Dray turned 16 in April 2018, Taurapa gifted her a writing journal containing a poem entitled “Words of love”.

Around this time, Dray said Taurapa began to ask about sexualised topics, including masturbation.

Eventually, the pair spent time alone together. This first occurred in Taurapa’s Rangi Ruru classroom, watching a musical together on a bed of pillows and blankets in front of a projector.

Dray said it was there Taurapa “kissed me and felt me up, too”.

Over the following month of May, while working together on a musical production, Taurapa would meet Dray in dressing rooms, kissing and groping her.

Dray said one room in particular was chosen due to its lack of security cameras.

Taurapa would also offer to drop Dray home after rehearsals. He would hold her hand in the car and tell her to duck down if driving around town. He’d say goodbye with a kiss.

The actions left Dray feeling conflicted, used, and emotionally drained, she told the tribunal.

While Dray said when it came to sex there appeared to be a line, such as Taurapa not coming to her house when invited, the pair discussed if “something further” should happen.

Not long after that, Dray performed oral sex on Taurapa while he performed a sex act on her.

Sexual images were also shared, with Dray telling the tribunal Taurapa would send them on “multiple occasions, too many to count”.

Dray briefly agreed to a request from Taurapa to perform a sex act on camera, but she quickly declined to do anything further.

“Ms Dray recounts that messaging occurred near daily for close to a year. Messages before and after school would be much more personal than anything sent during school time,” the tribunal’s decision said.

“Ms Dray says that throughout all of their involvement, Taurapa would often tell her to make sure she deleted her messages with him from her phone and for her to ‘not leave a trace’.”

The relationship “fizzled out” in early 2019. Shortly before he resigned from Rangi Ruru, Dray tried to make contact but was told by Taurapa “my lawyer has told me not to contact you anymore”.

Dray said it had taken time to realise the effect the relationship had on her. She now has difficulty engaging with male authority figures and struggled to continue her te reo studies.

A witness, a friend of Dray’s, gave evidence outlining that Dray had shared details about the relationship over 2018.

‘The most serious conduct that comes before us’

The tribunal considered Dray’s evidence, which included copies of many social media conversations, to be sound.

”Ms Dray has been reasonable and measured in her affidavit, where there could easily have been opportunity to get carried away.”

Taurapa himself chose not to engage in the tribunal process, other than filing a statement denying a romantic relationship occurred.

”We do not accept Taurapa’s denials,” the tribunal ruled. “The entire account of Ms Dray is found proven.

“This type of conduct strikes at the heart of the teacher-student relationship. It is at the most serious end of serious misconduct cases that come before the Tribunal.”

In the tribunal’s written decision, deputy chair Tim Mackenzie wrote the section on penalty “will be short”.

”Cancellation is a near presumption for this type of conduct,” he wrote.

Taurapa’s registration as a teacher was cancelled.

While Dray herself did not seek name suppression, both Christ’s College and Rangi Ruru did, saying identifying the school would identity Dray.

With Dray not subject to name suppression, those arguments fell away. The school’s lawyer also said given the schools are both private, that risked “disproportionate media coverage”.

The tribunal declined to grant suppression to both schools.

Taurapa, a wedding celebrant, also sought name suppression, arguing because he is Māori he would suffer “tabloid-style” coverage due to racial bias.

The tribunal said the risk was not real or appreciable and Taurapa was denied suppression.

NZME has approached Taurapa and Rangi Ruru school for comment.