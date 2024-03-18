Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / New Zealand
Premium

'Critical moment': Inside Te Papa's Treaty protest and the pivotal decision ahead

12 minutes to read
Azaria Howell
By
Azaria Howell

Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB

Te Papa says it’s facing a “critical moment” in the wake of a dramatic protest that took staff by surprise. On December 11, a protester abseiled from the ceiling of the museum armed with spray Azaria Howell looks at how the protest unfolded through documents released under the Official Information Act, and the struggle since to decide whether to keep the damaged panel or take it down.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.