Several young people and two 18-year-old men have been arrested following burglaries in Taupō and the wider Bay of Plenty.

In a statement this afternoon, Detective Sergeant Claire Rogers said “several local youths” had been charged in relation to vehicle crime and burglaries of retail stores in the Taupō CBD.

Rogers said there was also an 18-year-old man due to appear in Whakatāne District Court on Thursday following a burglary committed in Taupō and other burglaries in the wider Bay of Plenty area.

Rogers said police acknowledged the significant harm offending caused to the community.

“We wish to thank the Taupō community for their continued support and patience while we have worked to address recent offending.

“We work hard to assist retailers with crime prevention measures, we respond to incidents in a timely fashion, we investigate thoroughly in order to hold offenders to account wherever possible.”