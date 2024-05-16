A two-vehicle crash on Kaimanawa Street near Spa Road and a Taupō school resulted in a road closure.
A police spokesperson said the two-car crash was reported at 1pm. “The road was blocked for a short time,” the spokesperson said.
“Ambulance were notified but no-one needed to be transported to hospital.”
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the two-car crash was reported at about 1pm.
“No-one was trapped.”
A reporter at the scene said the crash happened near Taupo-nui-a-Tia College on Spa Rd.
Ambulance and Fire and Emergency services vehicles were at the scene.