16 May, 2024 06:01 AM Quick Read

A two-vehicle crash on Kaimanawa Street near Spa Road and a Taupō school resulted in a road closure.

A police spokesperson said the two-car crash was reported at 1pm. “The road was blocked for a short time,” the spokesperson said.

“Ambulance were notified but no-one needed to be transported to hospital.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the two-car crash was reported at about 1pm.

“No-one was trapped.”

A reporter at the scene said the crash happened near Taupo-nui-a-Tia College on Spa Rd.

Ambulance and Fire and Emergency services vehicles were at the scene.