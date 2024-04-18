Trees get a thumbs-down this week.

Thumbs up

Thumbs up to the beautiful and amazing immunisation nurse, Sarah Popard, at the Taupō Medical Centre. She has looked after many Taupō tamariki for the last 30 years and has always been there for my two boys since they were born. She recently helped and got my sensitive oldest through his first meningitis vaccination these holidays, and we both very much appreciate her understanding, empathy and compassion. Thank you for being you, Sarah. You are outstanding at what you do.

Thumbs up to the road workers who are quick with a smile and a wave. You brighten up being stuck in traffic!

Thumbs down

Thumbs down to house owners who plant trees behind their houses which then grow up and block the views of neighbours behind.

