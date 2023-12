Police were called to the crash scene just after 11.20am on Friday.

One person has died and two are injured following a crash in Taranaki yesterday.

The crash was reported to police just after 11.20am on State Highway 3/Main North Rd, west of Urenui.

Police said one person died at the scene and two people were transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

Police inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

The crash left the roads between Kaipikari Rd and Whakapaki St closed for most of the day on Friday.

