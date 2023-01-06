Those popping into local supermarkets have noticed a distinct lack of packaged eggs on the shelves. Photo / Supplied

Those popping into local supermarkets have noticed a distinct lack of packaged eggs on the shelves. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand supermarket chains have told customers to only buy what they need over the coming weeks, as a national shortage of eggs continues.

Those popping into local supermarkets have noticed a distinct lack of packaged eggs on the shelves, and in some cases, stores have gone completely without.

While the popular Kiwi cooking ingredient has been in short supply, Countdown has told the public to continue to shop “normally” for the product.

“Only buy what [you] need to ensure everyone can purchase the eggs they need,” a spokesperson for the supermarket chain said.

“We thank customers for their understanding.”

Egg Producers Federation executive director Michael Brooks said last week more than 75 per cent of chicken farmers were impacted due to a ban on battery-caged hens.

The ban was announced in 2012, when 84 per cent of all the country’s eggs were from battery farms.

The rules came into effect at the turn of 2023.

“The supermarkets’ announcement to refuse colony cage eggs, the end of the cage system, plus Covid, plus the grain cost rising because of the Ukraine war have all come together,” Brooks said.

Foodstuffs’ Emma Wooster echoed the federation’s reasoning behind the egg shortage.

The Foodstuffs brand oversees major supermarket brands Pak’nSave and New World. Wooster agreed the 2012 legislation has seen a “temporary decrease” in overall egg supply.

“It’s a significant change for the egg supply industry.

More than 75 per cent of chicken farmers are understood to be impacted by a ban on battery-caged hens. Photo / NZME

“To help support the transition and to make sure customers get a fair shake when they shop, Foodstuffs have put temporary limits on eggs.”

This limit was seen at Pak’nSave stores in Christchurch, where customers were only allowed to take two cartons each last week.

Meanwhile, Countdown has worked with its egg farmers to launch its Egg Producer Programme for Free Range and Barn suppliers in 2016.

The programme is said to “provide certainty” to its buyers, according to the company, a reassurance that if the farmers invest in free range or barn egg farming, Countdown will definitely buy those eggs.

“We have direct partnerships with our egg farmers and we appreciate our customers’ understanding while we work closely with farmers to get more eggs on the shelf as soon as possible,” the Countdown spokesperson said.

Brooks said the 2012 legislation has seen a drop of up to 700,000 hens in commercial flocks.

“That’s a lot of eggs that aren’t available.”