For the Porsche Carrera Cup, the Taupō event will mark only the second time the Australian championship has ventured outside Australia. Photo / Edge Photographics

The Porsche Carrera Cup Australia is joining Supercars at the inaugural ITM Taupō Super400 at Taupō International Motorsport Park next year.

Supercars has announced the racing line-up for the first New Zealand round of the competition since 2022, which also includes NZ Central Muscle Cars, Toyota Gazoo Racing 86 Series NZ and Formula Ford NZ.

For the Porsche Carrera Cup, it will be just the second time the Australian championship has ventured outside Australia, the other time being a visit to Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit in 2017.

The Taupō Super400, running from April 19-21, will be the third event on the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship calendar and marks the return of the competition to New Zealand.

Supercars last held a racing event in New Zealand in 2022, at Pukekohe Park Raceway, which closed to motorsport events in April this year to focus on thoroughbred horse racing activities.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard was excited about the line-up for the championship’s first visit to Taupō and said it had already generated strong interest since ticket sales opened last week.

“As we gear up for our debut at Taupō in April, we’re thrilled to offer fans some of the most exciting categories on track.

“With Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Central Muscle Cars, the Toyota Gazoo Racing 86 Series, and Formula Ford on the undercard, fans of all kinds will have something to get behind, with a number of local drivers gearing up for a crack at line honours on home turf.”

Taupō International Motorsport Park will be the 35th venue to host a Supercars/ATCC championship event and the third New Zealand venue after Pukekohe Raceway and the Hamilton Street Circuit.

Tickets for the ITM Taupō Super400 are now available online at Supercars.com and via Ticketek NZ.

The Details

What: ITM Taupō Super400

When: April 19-21, 2024

Where: Taupō International Motorsport Park

Tickets: Supercars.com or Ticketek. From $85.

