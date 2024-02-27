Chelsea Semple made her long-awaited return for the Chiefs Manawa. Photo / Photosport

Chelsea Semple made her long-awaited return for the Chiefs Manawa. Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs Manawa had a convincing 50-24 win over the Blues Women in their 2024 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki pre-season clash at FMG Stadium Waikato on Friday.

The match was a chance for both sides to test out combos and showcase their rookies ahead of round one.

Chiefs Manawa No 1 Chelsea Semple made her long-awaited return to the field after injury followed by maternity leave, while former Northern Mystics netballer Grace Kukutai donned the Chiefs jersey for the first time.

Off the bench, outside back Ruby Tui and Renee Holmes also returned to the park for the home side.

Up 19-17 at the break, the Manawa pulled away in the second stanza scoring 31 points to the Blues’ seven.

Former Northern Mystics netballer Grace Kukutai in action for the Chiefs Manawa during pre-season. Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs Manawa will kick off their 2024 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season on Saturday at FMG Stadium Waikato against the Hurricanes Poua. The match starts at 2.05pm.

Invercargill’s Rugby Park will host the Blues and reigning champions South Island side Matatū from 4.35pm.

Visit chiefs.flicket.co.nz to purchase tickets or superrugby.co.nz/aupiki/fixtures for season results and fixtures.

