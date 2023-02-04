Sunshine enroute for Auckland after devastating week of flooding

Heavy holiday weekend traffic has caused a queue heading north from Auckland along State Highway 1. Video / @WakaKotahiAkNth

Aucklanders are in store for a mainly fine few days of respite after a week of severe rain and lethal flooding.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker told the Herald bar a few showers the city was generally going to be “pretty nice” over the next few days.

“It’s partly because we’re getting this very tropical air mass, so it’s warmer, but warmer air masses also contain more water so you’re getting that muggy, humid weather.”

Further north, he said people can also look forward to similar “mostly nice” weather with the odd shower.

Bakker said a few weather watches had been issued for the South Island, including a heavy rain watch for the West Coast for today.

“In some parts of Westland they may be seeing 300 to 400mm of rain. In general, it will be more like 200 to 300 about the ranges and 80 to 140 about the Coast.

“We’re expecting some strong winds for in land parts of the South Island tomorrow as well.”

Overall, he told the Herald things were looking better for the North Island than the South.

“The South Island is getting a big helping of rain.”

Things will still be slow going on the Coromandel Peninsula - with State Highway 25A between Kopu and Hikuai remaining closed because of a full collapse, and traffic on SH25 is slower, with lanes closed and temporarily lower speed limits because of the weather’s impacts. Serious cracks and slumping have also closed State Highway 23 between Whatawhata and Raglan.

Today’s finer northern weather comes after Auckland’s state of emergency was extended another seven days because the city was still responding to the crisis.

Eighty building inspectors were out doing safety checks, with 253 properties now having been red-stickered and 1351 receiving yellow stickers since Friday last week.

Auckland Emergency Management duty controller Rachel Kelleher reminded those homeowners who have properties that were affected by floodwaters but who haven’t been visited by a property inspector to reach out to authorities.

When asked if there was a possibility people were laying dying or injured in their homes because they had no one to check on them, Kelleher said she was confident they had the response teams in place should anyone need to call for help.

There are now 27 roads closed around Auckland, she said.

She also warned people of possible scams related to the floods.

Kelleher said Aucklanders should check the bona fides of those posing as officials and claiming to be visiting homes to assess damage, as there had been reports of people “scoping out” properties.

“There is a lot of goodwill and generosity in the community, but there have been reports of scams and people posing as officials,” Kelleher said.

“Please check identification. They should be able to identify with the organisation they are purporting to represent.

Hundreds of claims have already been lodged for injuries sustained in the floods, including broken bones and soft tissue damage.

Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) figures obtained by NZME show in the period between January 27 and February 2, a total of 287 claims made by people who were injured in the floods had been accepted.

Aucklanders affected by the region’s devastating floods should soon begin receiving compensation payments from a more than $1.3 million relief fund.

Auckland Council said its staff are already assessing applications for relief money and “aim to start making payments from next Tuesday”.

The fund is for those experiencing hardship from flooding and landslips with more than 300 applications received since it was set up last Tuesday, council chief commercial officer of partnership Phil Wilson said.

"We are dealing with a lot of applications and there are likely to be more coming in over the next few days," he said.








