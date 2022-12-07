A heavy rain warning is in place over the Coromandel Peninsula, and many surrounding areas, including Auckland, in the coming days. Video / Metservice

A heavy rain warning is in place over the Coromandel Peninsula, and many surrounding areas, including Auckland, in the coming days. Video / Metservice

New Zealand will be set for another rainy spell over the next few days, according to MetService, as a strong, easterly flow arrives to stamp out early summer plans.

Heavy rain watches have been put in place for regions across the North and South Islands over the next 48 hours.

Eastern Northland has been under a heavy rain watch since 9am, with rainfall amounts threatening to reach warning criteria.

Strong rain over a 14-hour period, starting from 2pm on Thursday, is expected in the Coromandel Peninsula.

Friday will see a strong burst of rain arrive in the Bay of Plenty, Gisborne Ranges, Tasman District and Westland - with rainfall amounts again threatening to reach warning criteria.

Those living in Westland, south of Ross will see rainfall south of Bruce Bay as of midnight on Thursday.

Heavy rain watches have been put in place for regions across the North and South Islands over the next 48 hours. Photo / Bevan Conley

Meanwhile, Bay of Plenty residents, including those living in Rotorua should expect mainly inland rainfall from 4am on Friday.

Gisborne and Tasman district locals should expect precipitation amounts to increase from 6am on the same day.

A strong wind watch is also in place for Northland from 9am Thursday due to easterly winds which “may approach a severe gale in exposed places”, especially around the western areas.

Northern parts of Auckland, the western Coromandel and eastern Waikato should also expect heavy winds over the next 24 hours.

The front in question is forecast to move slowly south over northern New Zealand tomorrow, MetService said, with possible heavy rain and easterly gales forecast for parts of the upper North Island.

The Government weather forecaster understands the risk of heavy rains for the Coromandel Peninsula on Thursday is unlikely, but a heavy rain watch remains in force for the area.

“People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any watches are upgraded to warnings, changes are made, or more areas are added,” a statement from MetService said.





MetService's warnings for the coming days across the country. Photo / MetService

Meteorologist Andrew James said the summer season is a gradual process - where the days become longer and the sun becomes stronger, driving the changes in the climate.

“We do have a spell of wet weather through the weekend, with low pressure systems picking up from the north and another system from the Tasman over the weekend,” he said.

“But after that moves off, we do get a break in the early part of next week.”

James said MetService has no information to suggest any of the watches would be upgraded at this stage.