An off-duty police officer has been taken to hospital after being injured while intervening in a jewellery store robbery in central Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Police are still on the lookout for multiple people who participated in the brazen but blundering daylight robbery of a central Auckland jewellery store yesterday afternoon during which an off-duty police officer was allegedly attacked.

Six people are believed to have participated in the heist, during which weapons were used to gain entry to The Hour Glass on Queen St. They initially made off with two bags of jewellery but the items were recovered after members of the public and the off-duty officer intervened.

A video posted to social media site TikTok appears to show the robbers' hasty retreat, during which a light blue Honda with its hatchback door still open speeds down the busy Auckland thoroughfare before doing a u-turn so that three balaclava-wearing, seemingly young men sprinting behind it can jump inside.

Yelling can be heard as a bystander kicks the door of the car, retreating after one of the people fleeing lifts a fist as if preparing to throw a punch. Another bystander throws a traffic cone at the vehicle as the driver pulls a u-turn again and speeds off. A person can be seen in the boot as the car speeds away, the hatchback door still wide open.

Police said today they are aware of the video, which was posted by The Indian Weekender news outlet.

Police staff at the scene outside of a jewellery store in Queen Street. Photo / Supplied

One person, described by police as a youth, was detained at the scene. No charges have yet been laid, a spokesperson said today.

"Inquiries are ongoing to locate the outstanding offenders," the spokesperson said. "As we are in the early stages of inquiries, we are working with the jeweller to determine if all items stolen were accounted for."

Authorities have asked that anyone with information about the incident contact police by calling 105 and quoting job number P051476660. Anonymous tips can be given via Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

The off-duty officer was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after being hit in the head by one of the offenders, a spokesperson said yesterday.

"The officer was not seriously injured thankfully," another spokesperson said today in an update to the Herald.

Witness Evie Aitcheson told the Herald previously that she came upon the robbery scene soon after watching the Honda speed away, nearly crashing into another car as it disappeared from sight. At the plundered business, she saw a boy that she estimated to be 10 or 11 years old pinned to the ground.

"I actually felt weirdly sorry for him," she said. "Where are his parents? Has he been taught to do this stuff?"