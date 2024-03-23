Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of ... The Abominable Peters

Steve Braunias
By
4 mins to read
Winston Peters walks past the media pack playing Chumbawamba's song 'Tubthumping' on his cellphone on his way into the House, with comments from Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Monday

The Abominable Peters walked for three days and four nights through the frozen polar wastes. He rested now and then to melt ice in a tin pot over a gas flame and cook

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand