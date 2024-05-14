Auckland’s Mayor blasts AT over CBD parking charges, Whakapapa skifield’s future and the Lachie Jones inquest in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / TVNZ / NZHerald

14 May, 2024

A slip has partly blocked State Highway 3 south of Awakau Rd near Awakino.

The slip happened over the weekend and Stop/Go traffic management is expected to be in place at the site until at least Friday, May 17.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi reported the slip on its social media channels on Sunday.

“The southbound lane is partly blocked due to a slip south of the Awakau Rd intersection. Please take extra care,” the alert said.

An update posted to the Waitomo District Council website’s Roading Network Updates page said travellers should expect delays of about 10-15 minutes.

“Please continue to drive to the conditions and follow all temporary speed restrictions in place,” the update said.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The update said the “large slip” had occurred on Sunday and contractors from civil engineering firm Downer were working to clear the road.

‘Downer is monitoring the site closely to ensure the safety of road users,” the update said.

“They will provide updates should there be further works required in the area.”

A further update posted to NZTA’s social media channels today said drivers would need to follow directions from traffic controllers on site.

“Expect delays of up to 15 minutes,” the post said.

“Stop/Go is expected to remain in place until Friday.”

The news comes after SH3 was closed from April 30 to May 2 at Awakino Gorge for maintenance work.

The works included replacing culverts, clearing slips, installing guard rails, repairing signage, and other maintenance.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.