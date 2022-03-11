Standoff: The Wellington protest in pictures

It started off like many other anti-mandate protests - but it turned into something we had not seen before in New Zealand.

When hundreds of protesters arrived in a convoy in Wellington last month they weren't content to make their point and leave.

They pitched their tents and stayed, ignoring trespass notices from the Speaker of Parliament, Trevor Mallard, and warnings from the police.

Herald photographers and reporters were on the grounds throughout the occupation, talking to protesters, police, politicians and ordinary Wellingtonians and recording the changes in the protest as they happened.

This visual record is an extended snapshot of how the protest ebbed and flowed - from an angry mob to inner-city hippie festival and back again. It shows the changes in mood and the key moments that defined the occupation, from the police's first failed attempt to squeeze the protesters out to their decision to come back in numbers on the final day and finish the job.