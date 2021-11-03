Staff member hit by car after school prank goes wrong

The staff member was taken to Rotorua Hospital. Photo / NZME

The staff member was taken to Rotorua Hospital. Photo / NZME

A staff member at a Rotorua school is in hospital after being hit by a car after a prank went "badly wrong".

A police spokesman said they were informed of the incident at around 10.35pm where a group of teenagers were seen "throwing" toilet paper and flour over school property.

The group was interrupted by a member of school staff and their son, and fled the scene.

He said as the car left the school grounds, the staff member's son sustained minor injuries which required hospital treatment.

Rotorua Lakes High School said online this morning the staff member was run over by a car after they caught people vandalising the school with flour and toilet paper.

The post said: "It went badly wrong. They were intercepted by our ground staff but tried to escape. One of our staff was run over and is now in A&E in hospital".

The school said police were now involved.

"There will be damage to the wing mirror and bonnet," the post said.

"If you know anything about this please contact the school and ask to speak with the principal. If you were involved, do the right thing and take responsibility. Our staff member is recovering but this could have so easily been so much worse."

Police are appealing for any information about the vehicle.