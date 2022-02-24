Voyager 2021 media awards
Special report: Two years of Covid in NZ - and what comes next

Shoppers queue at a supermarket wearing masks.

Monday, February 28 marks two years since New Zealand recorded it's first case of Covid-19.

A man who had returned from Iran had tested positive in Auckland, confirming New Zealand as the 48th country to identify Covid. it was later discovered the disease had in fact arrived a few days earlier, carried by a pair of travellers who had just arrived from Italy

What happened next will be written in the history books. An initial community outbreak, a nationwide lockdown, elimination success. A victory? Yes, but not a lasting one. Auckland was forced into lockdown three more times before the