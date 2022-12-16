Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand|Education

Special report: School spent years chasing former principal - and thousands of dollars

17 minutes to read
Tom Dillane
By
Tom Dillane

Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

A low-decile South Auckland primary school pursued its retiring principal for about $70,000 in personal expenses allegedly charged to the school. The disputed funds included a work pickup truck the principal sold on to his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.