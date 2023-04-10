Spark retail outlet in Napier hit by early-morning break-in

The Spark retail store in Emerson Street Napier has been hit by a possible smash and grab. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

The Spark retail store in Emerson Street Napier has been hit by a possible smash and grab. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

A break-in at a retail outlet in Napier early on Tuesday morning left one door smashed and merchandise strewn over the floor.

A police spokeswoman said Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were notified of an alarm at the Spark Napier store on Emerson St about 1am.

The spokeswoman said it appeared there was a break-in at the storefront and that forensic inquiries were ongoing.

It appeared that display models had been ripped out of security sockets and there were prongs of phone cases spread across the floor.

Spark staff were inside assessing the damage at 8.30am. A security guard stationed at the door said he had been there since about 1am.

He said it looked like someone had smashed through the door with a hammer.

A representative for Spark told Hawke’s Bay Today that the Spark Napier store was broken into in the early hours of the morning, triggering monitored alarms and security systems which contacted the Police and security.

“The store is closed this morning but will re-open at around midday to allow for cleaning, door repair, and other checks to be completed.”